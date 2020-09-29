1/
Elizabeth E. Wilborn
Elizabeth E. Wilborn

Louisville - Elizabeth E. Wilborn, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Paul Elliott Sr., her daughter, Bryn Wilborn Watkins, and her brother, Paul Elliott Jr. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Arthur Byron Wilborn, her sister, Ann Weaver, her sons Jeffrey (Tamara) and Dale (Jennifer) Wilborn, and her three grandchildren Katie Bryn, Matthew, and Shannon Wilborn. She was a faithful member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Easter Area Community Ministries or Trinity Presbyterian Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
