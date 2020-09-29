Elizabeth E. WilbornLouisville - Elizabeth E. Wilborn, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Paul Elliott Sr., her daughter, Bryn Wilborn Watkins, and her brother, Paul Elliott Jr. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Arthur Byron Wilborn, her sister, Ann Weaver, her sons Jeffrey (Tamara) and Dale (Jennifer) Wilborn, and her three grandchildren Katie Bryn, Matthew, and Shannon Wilborn. She was a faithful member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.Expressions of sympathy can be made to Easter Area Community Ministries or Trinity Presbyterian Church.