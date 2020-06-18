Elizabeth Fox



Louisville - Elizabeth Fox (Liz, 1961-2020), 59, of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully and painlessly on Saturday, June 13th at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.



Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Lilly Comstock, brother Steve Fox (Lisa), niece Courtney Fox, and brother Bruce Fox, all of Louisville, KY.



Thank you to the Norton Brownsboro Hospital, the Norton Cancer Institute, Hospice, and every healthcare worker for all of your hard work and diligent care.



A celebration of life visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at Captains Quarters Riverside Grille from 1-4 pm.









