Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" George


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" George Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" George

Louisville - Elizabeth "Betty" Eva George, 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was a Homemaker, loved her pets, Chocoholic, and enjoyed her family.

She was born on September 24, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to Ralph and Juel (Bruner) Hawthorne. Betty is preceded in death by her Husband, Alvin Lee George and her parents.

Betty is survived by her sons, Steven (Anne) George, and David (Becky) George, grandchildren Mackenzie George, and Byron (Laura) George, great-grandchildren, Abby George, and Brayden George. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald (Barbara) Hawthorne, and niece, Kathy (Kent) Goodin.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at the Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

The family requests that contributions in Betty's memory be made to Hosparus.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now