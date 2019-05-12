|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" George
Louisville - Elizabeth "Betty" Eva George, 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was a Homemaker, loved her pets, Chocoholic, and enjoyed her family.
She was born on September 24, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to Ralph and Juel (Bruner) Hawthorne. Betty is preceded in death by her Husband, Alvin Lee George and her parents.
Betty is survived by her sons, Steven (Anne) George, and David (Becky) George, grandchildren Mackenzie George, and Byron (Laura) George, great-grandchildren, Abby George, and Brayden George. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald (Barbara) Hawthorne, and niece, Kathy (Kent) Goodin.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at the Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
The family requests that contributions in Betty's memory be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019