Elizabeth Gray Wine'
Louisville - Elizabeth Gray Wine', 75, of Louisville, KY passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
She was born on October 26, 1943 at Baptist Hospital to Theodore DeFosset and Garnett Gray DeFosset.
Elizabeth married Norman L. Wine' on October 10, 1964. Norman passed away in 2010 after almost 50 years of a wonderfully happy marriage. He called Elizabeth "the love of his life" and their marriage reflected a life well-lived, full of joy, exploration and friendship.
Elizabeth grew up in Louisville, attending St. Margaret Mary Grade School, Mercy Academy High School and Nazareth College. She was a math instructor at the University of Louisville and always enjoyed being in the classroom. Elizabeth was beloved by her students who often said she was the best teacher they ever had and kept in touch with her years after leaving the school.
Elizabeth was a member of Tartan's Landing Boat Club, a docent for the Edison House and member of the Women's Club. She enjoyed summers on the river and winters in Florida. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed her many book clubs. But her greatest joy in life was her three daughters and her four grandchildren.
Elizabeth leaves behind three daughters, Susan Wine Bender (Scott), Rebecca Wine (Brad), Nancy Wine (Garth) and grandchildren, Madeline Bender, Riley Webb, Miles Webb and Ava Bischoff.
She will be missed but her legacy lives on in her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019