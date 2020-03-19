|
Elizabeth "Betty" Greenup
Louisville - Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Greenup passed away March 17, 2020 at Norton Hospital. Betty was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She retired from Norton Audubon Hospital after many years of service. She was a lifetime member of Queen Esther Eastern Star Lodge. She and her family belonged to Oakdale United Methodist until it closed. She then attended Gateway and Epiphany Methodist churches. She was an avid scrabble player. For the last four years she lived and worshipped at the Christian Care Community. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Leona Powell and brothers Joseph, James, and John and a sister Leona, her loving husband for sixty six years Edgar W. Greenup Sr. and beloved son William Brian Greenup. Those left to cherish her memory are a son Edgar W. "Sonny" Greenup Jr. (Jennifer) daughters, Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Faulkner (Robert) , Gail Blevins and nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren.
Due to the outbreak of the Corona virus, the family will have a private gathering in respect of our government guidelines and to assist in preventing further spread of the virus.
Floral tributes and gifts are welcomed and can be sent to Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020