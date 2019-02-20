|
Elizabeth "Betty Lou" Hayes
Louisville, KY - 90, passed away on February 18, 2019. She was a member of Commercial Club (Shively) and Beechmont Women's Club. Elizabeth was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church for many years. She was an avid Pinochle and Bridge player. She enjoyed traveling, taking cruises and her beloved poodles.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lucas "Bud" Hayes and son, Joseph.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Kenny (Niki) Hayes, Mary (Dan) Mudido, Barbara (Barry) Sumner and Greg (Diane) Hayes; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 2pm-8pm. A funeral mass will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 6901 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY beginning at 11am.
Burial will be at St. Andrew's Cemetery, 7500 St Anthony Church Rd, Louisville, KY.
Monetary contributions can be made with great appreciation to Hosparus of Louisville. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019