Elizabeth "Betty" Hufnagel Crowther
St. Simons Island, GA - Elizabeth "Betty" Hufnagel Crowther, 92, of St. Simons Island, Georgia died on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Betty was born December 3, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Kathleen Scully. She lived her 92 years with passion and energy demonstrated through her love for sports (tennis, golf and her beloved Louisville Cardinals), music (playing piano, singing in the Louisville Chorus and St. Williams choir), the outdoors (gardening, birds, beach) and travel. Betty was very proud of her Irish roots. Her Catholic faith was important to her and she lived it every day through worship, word and deed.
She was preceded in death by her husbands George H. Hufnagel and Walter Crowther; her parents, her brother Jack Scully, grandson John Hufnagel and daughter-in-law Marcia Davis.
She is survived by her children Karen Hufnagel, Sheila Hufnagel (Tad Bechtel) and Alan (Michele) Hufnagel; her stepchildren Brad (Chris) Crowther and Ann Crowther; a brother Niall (Pegi) Scully; grandchildren Keith (Deirdre) Fleming, Jon (Jamie) Crowther, Drs. Robert (Sophia) Hufnagel, Julie (Van) Covington, Stephen (Josie) Hufnagel, David (Rachel) Hufnagel, Patrick Hufnagel, Brendan Hufnagel and Kevin Hufnagel; and twelve great-grandchildren Emma Fleming, Neil Fleming, Lilian Hufnagel, Dorothy Hufnagel, Margaret Hufnagel, Elise Covington, Amy Covington, Thomas Hufnagel, Clark Hufnagel, Eva Hufnagel, Quinn Hufnagel and Olivia Crowther; numerous nieces and nephews and her Irish cousins.
A memorial mass and internment will be held at St. Williams Catholic Church at 10:00am Saturday, March 21, 2020. Immediately following a wake honoring a life well lived will be held in the St. Williams Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to P.E.O. to support education opportunities for women. Checks should be made out to Chapter BH, P.E.O., and sent to P.E.O. Treasurer, 119 Shipmaster Drive, Brunswick, GA 31523. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020