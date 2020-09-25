Elizabeth Irene Szabo



Hopkinsville - Elizabeth Irene Szabo age 87, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky passed away on September 21, 2020, at Western State Nursing Home of natural causes. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Mrs. Szabo was born in Vienna, Austria, on July 10, 1933, the daughter of the late Francis J. and Hilda Schanzer Harvey.



At the age of 5 she was part of the Kindertransport Rescue and brought by ship to England. There she was adopted and spent the next 7 years with the very warm and loving Ticehurst family. These were some of her happiest memories.



Her family immigrated to Brooklyn, New York and from there she settled down in Louisville, Kentucky.



Experiencing domestic abuse, mental illness and, being a Holocaust survivor she still managed to raise 6 children and, run a household. Her dedication to her family, joy of music, drawing and, connection to the Catholic faith saw her through to the end. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by; her son, Joseph Szabo, her daughter, Lisa Szabo Woods; her brother, Peter Harvey.



Survivors include her daughters, Linda Szabo, of Chicago, IL, Lora Szabo of Hyden, KY, Hilda Szabo Moore, of Nixa, MO, Helen Szabo of Chicago,IL; her brother, Stephen Harvey of Columbus, OH; and her grandchildren, Aaron and Ella.



