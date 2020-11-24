Elizabeth J. (Fallon) Hager
Louisville - Elizabeth "Betty" Hager, 86, passed away November 23, 2020.
She was born February 26, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky.
She loved playing bunko with her friends, and was a dedicated member of St. Simon & Jude Catholic Church for 47 years.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles T. Hager; parents, Mary and William Fallon; brother, William Fallon; sister, Mary Francis McCormick.
She is survived by son, Charles "Terry" Hager (Felicia); daughters; Patricia "Patti" Flaherty (Rick) and Brenda C. Hamilton (John); grandchildren, Shaun Flaherty, Shannon Flaherty, Megan Flaherty, Kelsey Hager, Kerry Hager, Corey Hamilton, Joshua Hamilton (Kayleigh); great-grandchildren, Adler Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions mass will be private.
A private burial will follow at Evergreen cemetery.