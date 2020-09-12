1/1
Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Moock) Vessels
Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Moock) Vessels

Louisville - 81, passed away peacefully September 12, 2020.

Betty worked at Total Office Products & Service with her husband and son from 1979 until she

retired. She was known for her friendly manner and her passionate desire to provide great

customer-service. Betty was a member of Dixie Kiwanis Club.

She was a resident of Forest Hills Commons Senior Living Community and Sam Swope Center at

Masonic Home prior to her passing.

She loved animals, especially the many cats she rescued over the years. She enjoyed cheering

on the Louisville Cardinals, playing bunco, and spending time with her family and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by the love of her life of 63 Years, William "Bill" Vessels. She is

survived by her daughter, Debbie Shulak (Tom) and son, Chris Vessels (Paula); grandchildren,

Cameron Shulak, Delayna Shulak, Andrew Vessels and Matthew Vessels.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13th from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be a joint

celebration of life service with her husband at 3 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336

Southside Dr.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Dixie Kiwanis Club.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
