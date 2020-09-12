Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Moock) VesselsLouisville - 81, passed away peacefully September 12, 2020.Betty worked at Total Office Products & Service with her husband and son from 1979 until sheretired. She was known for her friendly manner and her passionate desire to provide greatcustomer-service. Betty was a member of Dixie Kiwanis Club.She was a resident of Forest Hills Commons Senior Living Community and Sam Swope Center atMasonic Home prior to her passing.She loved animals, especially the many cats she rescued over the years. She enjoyed cheeringon the Louisville Cardinals, playing bunco, and spending time with her family and friends.Betty is preceded in death by the love of her life of 63 Years, William "Bill" Vessels. She issurvived by her daughter, Debbie Shulak (Tom) and son, Chris Vessels (Paula); grandchildren,Cameron Shulak, Delayna Shulak, Andrew Vessels and Matthew Vessels.Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13th from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be a jointcelebration of life service with her husband at 3 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336Southside Dr.In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Dixie Kiwanis Club.