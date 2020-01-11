|
|
Elizabeth J. "Tiny" Wahl Woods
Louisville - Elizabeth J. "Tiny" Wahl Woods, 89, entered Eternal Life Friday, January 10, 2020.
Tiny was born in Louisville to the late Charles E. and Josie Belle Wahl. She was a founding member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and Over 50 Club at her parish home. She was longtime employee for the University of Louisville Speed School Library and was an avid UofL sports fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, William "Art" Woods, Sr.; four brothers; and her sister.
Survivors include her children, William A. "Rusty" Woods, Jr. (Rita), Douglas J. Woods (Kurt), Betty J. Weber (Mark), and Donna M. Woods; grandchildren, Ben Woods (Lena), Chris Woods (Lael), Amy Harley, Lynn Bridges (Mike), Melissa Buckman (Jeremy), Matthew Weber (Emily), Nathan Lauer, Eric Lauer (Elizabeth), Christopher Kapustin (Elizabeth); 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Albert the Great, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at Westminster Terrace for their faithful and loving care given to Tiny.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020