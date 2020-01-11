Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great
Elizabeth J. Wahl "Tiny" Woods Obituary
Elizabeth J. "Tiny" Wahl Woods

Louisville - Elizabeth J. "Tiny" Wahl Woods, 89, entered Eternal Life Friday, January 10, 2020.

Tiny was born in Louisville to the late Charles E. and Josie Belle Wahl. She was a founding member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and Over 50 Club at her parish home. She was longtime employee for the University of Louisville Speed School Library and was an avid UofL sports fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, William "Art" Woods, Sr.; four brothers; and her sister.

Survivors include her children, William A. "Rusty" Woods, Jr. (Rita), Douglas J. Woods (Kurt), Betty J. Weber (Mark), and Donna M. Woods; grandchildren, Ben Woods (Lena), Chris Woods (Lael), Amy Harley, Lynn Bridges (Mike), Melissa Buckman (Jeremy), Matthew Weber (Emily), Nathan Lauer, Eric Lauer (Elizabeth), Christopher Kapustin (Elizabeth); 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Albert the Great, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at Westminster Terrace for their faithful and loving care given to Tiny.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
