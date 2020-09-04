Elizabeth J. WoodLouisville - Elizabeth J. Wood of St. Matthews, Kentucky passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. She was a native of Austria.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Eugene L. Wood.She is survived by her cousins Elsa Riggs of Prospect, Kentucky and Herta Brüggler of Salzburg, Austria; and brother-in-law Joseph "Frank" (Betty) Lester of Pinson, Alabama.Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd, "in St. Matthews". The family will receive visitors from 11:00 - 1:00 prior to the service. The burial will be private.Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth's honor to the Humane Society or the Salvation Army.