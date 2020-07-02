Elizabeth Jane Wimsett BooneLOUISVILLE - 91, passed away June 30, 2020. She was born February 14, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Felix Leo (Pete) and Ada Johnson Wimsett.The family moved to New Haven, Kentucky when she was a young girl. Her favorite story of farm life was her experience of reaching upward to retrieve eggs and instead lifted a snake curled in the nest.Betty Jane as she was known in her young years, married her handsome marine as she called him, Bill Boone of Howardstown, Kentucky in 1948. They were married for 67 years and sadly, Bill passed away in 2016.Betty loved to play in the dirt. Whether her own yard or someone else's dirt, she liked to plant flowers and care for them. That was her most rewarding hobby. A busy housewife and mother to five children, she still made time to be active in the St. Bartholomew church community in Louisville. As her children grew to be adults, married, and having their own children, being a grandmother was her most important job. With the joyful addition of great-grandchildren, she had a life full of family love.She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard (Dick) Wimsett, her beloved husband, Bill, and son, John Paul Boone. Betty is survived by three daughters, Jani (Dave) Rose, Cathy (Bob) Blackburn, Annie (Steve) McDevitt, a son, Jeff (Elaine) Boone, and daughter-in-law, Diane Heichelbech Boone. Also surviving are grandchildren Heather Arguello, Elizabeth Boone (Brian Cronin), Allison (Colin) King, Rachel (Josh) Bixler, Will Boone, Jay (Rebekah) Boone, Blake Blackburn (Allison Siu), Katie Boone, Anthony Boone, and four great-grandchildren.The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes church, 508 Breckinridge Ln. at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral mass. Due to Covid-19 concerns and safety protocol at Our Lady of Lourdes, attendance will be limited to 50 people. We ask those that wish to attend visitation to please wear a mask during visitation and throughout the mass.Rather than attending in person, please consider making a gift to: Feed My Neighbor Program, 433 S. 5th St., Louisville, KY 40202.