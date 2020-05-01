Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Buckner
Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Buckner

Louisville - age 85, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born February 2, 1935 to the late James Miles, Sr and Francis Miles-Simpson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Buckner; three brothers, James Miles, Thomas Miles, and Tony Simpson; and one grandchild, William Keith.

Betty is survived by her children, Michael Buckner, Dede Hicks (Bruce), and Robert Buckner (Susan); brother, Chuck Simpson; sister, Judy Graham (Kenneth); two sister-in-laws, Jackie Miles and Mary Simpson; nine grandchildren, Chad Hicks (Kate), Corey Hicks, Sara Buckner, Alex Buckner (April), Brianna Murphy (Seth), Jared Buckner, Mary Elizabeth Chucker (Max), Christopher Buckner, and Andrew Buckner; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. A private burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Wesley Manor Nursing and Aide Staff for the wonderful care given to Betty. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Wesley Manor Memory Care, Aldersgate Unit (5012 E Manslick Rd, Louisville, KY 40219). Contributions are asked to have "In Honor of Betty Buckner" in the memo.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
