Elizabeth Juanita French
Elizabeth Juanita French, 84 went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth J. French Sr; children, Laura Adams, Kenny French Jr. (Terri), Linda Brown (David) and Teresa Smith (Bobby). A Memorial Visitation will begin at 12:00PM on Saturday January 4,2020 and conclude with a service at 4:00PM at Fern Creek Funeral Home 5406 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020