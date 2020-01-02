Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Juanita French

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Juanita French Obituary
Elizabeth Juanita French

Elizabeth Juanita French, 84 went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth J. French Sr; children, Laura Adams, Kenny French Jr. (Terri), Linda Brown (David) and Teresa Smith (Bobby). A Memorial Visitation will begin at 12:00PM on Saturday January 4,2020 and conclude with a service at 4:00PM at Fern Creek Funeral Home 5406 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -