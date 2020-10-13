1/1
Elizabeth L. Flood
Elizabeth L Flood

Louisville - Elizabeth L. Flood, 83 of Louisville, passed away October 12, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years: Phillip Flood.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Steven Flood (Juliet), Kathy Vittitow (Bobby), Debbie Wells (Tim), Dan Flood (Teri), Patrick Flood (Carrie); her 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her brother: Robert Crawford.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
