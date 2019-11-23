|
Elizabeth "Betty" L. Guenthner (Cusick)
Louisville - 78, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Betty was born on January 30th 1941 in Fredrickstown, KY. She lived a full life by caring for others in her community as well as her family. She loved and laughed with both of her Bunco groups. Betty was very active and worked for the Louisville Archdiocese. She served priests at both St. John Vianney and St. Pius X. She touched so many people with her smile, it was infectious.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Cusick and son-in-law, Greg DeBeer.
Betty will be truly missed by her husband of 57 years, Tom Guenthner and her children, Laura DeBeer, Joellen Flood (Scott), and Tina Allgood (Scott); her grandchildren, Ashley Flood, Chris Flood, Andrew DeBeer, Jessica DeBeer, Casey Allgood, Rachel Flood and Emma Allgood. She leaves behind her sister, Alice Hans, brother, Frank Cusick and many nieces and nephews.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held Tuesday 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2914 S. 3rd St. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019