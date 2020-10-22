Elizabeth Lanham Turner
Louisville - Elizabeth Lanham Turner
Born August 17, 1922 to Gladys Alvis Lanham and Charles Turner Lanham, Elizabeth is survived by her brother Turner Lanham, daughter Chesney Turner, grand children Hunter Guyon, Coleman Guyon, Preston Turner Richardson and great grandsons Will and Ben Richardson.
She and the love of her life, husband William Bates Turner Jr. also had two sons, Ben and Bill.
She founded Elizabeth Turner Needlepoint and was a devoted member of Saint Francis in the Field, Episcopal Church.
Betty's talents were immense and her love was fierce.
A service will be held in the spring at Cave Hill Cemetery when the trees are in full bloom.
All comments and expression of love may be referred to: www.pearsonfuneralhome.com
.