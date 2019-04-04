Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Elizabeth Short
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lucille Padgett Short


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Lucille Padgett Short Obituary
Elizabeth Lucille Padgett Short

Louisville - Elizabeth Lucille Padgett Short, 81, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She retired from Wal-Mart as a door greeter; Elizabeth was met at the gates of heaven by Her Parents, Joseph and Nora Padgett; Her Son, Jesse M. Lamb; Brother, Joseph Padgett, Jr.; Sister, Mary Lochner; Her 1st Husband, Jesse L. Lamb; Her 2nd Husband, Jesse "Jack" Short. She is survived by her children, Patrick W. Lamb, Mark S. Lamb, Malinda G. Gedvillas, Christopher L. Lamb; Her Grandchildren, Olivia, Jesse, Dustin, Emily, Greggory, Caralyn, Adam, and Bradley; 9 great grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 10am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now