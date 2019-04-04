|
Elizabeth Lucille Padgett Short
Louisville - Elizabeth Lucille Padgett Short, 81, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She retired from Wal-Mart as a door greeter; Elizabeth was met at the gates of heaven by Her Parents, Joseph and Nora Padgett; Her Son, Jesse M. Lamb; Brother, Joseph Padgett, Jr.; Sister, Mary Lochner; Her 1st Husband, Jesse L. Lamb; Her 2nd Husband, Jesse "Jack" Short. She is survived by her children, Patrick W. Lamb, Mark S. Lamb, Malinda G. Gedvillas, Christopher L. Lamb; Her Grandchildren, Olivia, Jesse, Dustin, Emily, Greggory, Caralyn, Adam, and Bradley; 9 great grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 10am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019