Elizabeth Lynn Tolson
Elizabeth Lynn Tolson

Louisville - Elizabeth Lynn Tolson, 52, of Louisville, passed away October 6, 2020. She was a system analyst at Appriss.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Tolson; and her nephew, Christopher Thrasher. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Anna S. Tolson; sister, Katherine Smith(Barry); nephew, Nicholas Thrasher(Staci); great-niece, Haleigh Thrasher; great-nephew, Cody Thrasher; her significant other, Thomas Herndon; her aunt and second mother, Marlene Fenton; and numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 2pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-2pm Saturday. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Shamrock Foundation.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
