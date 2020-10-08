Elizabeth Lynn TolsonLouisville - Elizabeth Lynn Tolson, 52, of Louisville, passed away October 6, 2020. She was a system analyst at Appriss.She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Tolson; and her nephew, Christopher Thrasher. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Anna S. Tolson; sister, Katherine Smith(Barry); nephew, Nicholas Thrasher(Staci); great-niece, Haleigh Thrasher; great-nephew, Cody Thrasher; her significant other, Thomas Herndon; her aunt and second mother, Marlene Fenton; and numerous cousins and friends.Funeral service will be 2pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-2pm Saturday. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Shamrock Foundation.