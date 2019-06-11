|
|
Elizabeth Lyons
Louisville - LYONS, Elizabeth Caroline Lyons "Betty", 80, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Audubon Hospital.
She was born in Cleveland, TN to Rev. J. David & Elizabeth (Smith) Kidwell. She was a graduate of Transylvania University, and earned her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin.
She was a retired high school teacher, pre-school teacher, and administrator. She was a member of Kenwood Heights Christian Church for many years, serving in numerous roles; her calling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Lyons, parents, Rev. J. David & Elizabeth Kidwell and granddaughter, Alexandria Lyons.
Survivors include her sister Helen Kitts (Ronnie); her children Jeff Lyons (Krista) and Matt Lyons; and a granddaughter, Morgan Lyons
Visitation will be 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Kenwood Heights Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019