J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
Elizabeth M. Herchenrader


Elizabeth M. Herchenrader Obituary
Elizabeth M. Herchenrader

Louisville - Herchenrader, Elizabeth M., 54, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Elizabeth is survived by her brothers, Cecil Byers, David Herchenrader and Michael Herchenrader; sisters, Alva La Croix, Evelyn Kinley, Debra Wheat, Doris Emberton, Dora Stumph and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at J. B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
