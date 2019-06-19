|
|
Elizabeth M. Herchenrader
Louisville - Herchenrader, Elizabeth M., 54, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Elizabeth is survived by her brothers, Cecil Byers, David Herchenrader and Michael Herchenrader; sisters, Alva La Croix, Evelyn Kinley, Debra Wheat, Doris Emberton, Dora Stumph and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at J. B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019