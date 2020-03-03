|
Elizabeth Mae Garrett
Louisville - On the morning of March 3, 2020, Elizabeth Mae Garrett of Taylorsville passed from her home to heaven at the age of 74.
Mae met the love of her life, Scotty, and married him in 1965. The two spent their married lives lovingly raising three children and serving God at Baptist Tabernacle, the church that they both loved. Mae later worked and retired from Kroger Deli.
Mae is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Scott Garrett; her son, Richard Scott Garrett; her parents; Chester and Hazel Montgomery; and her brothers, Chester, Tom, and Randy Montgomery.
Mae is survived by her daughters, Karen Renee Stivers (James) and Melissa Ramirez (Mondo); four grandchildren, Ricky, Annabelle, Thomas, and Sara; brother, Charles Montgomery (Georgia); sister, Marrisa Flanagan (Bobby); aunt, Sue Stevens; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday March 6, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020