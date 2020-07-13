Elizabeth Marie BogardLouisville - Elizabeth "Betty" Bogard, 86, returned to the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Betty was a member of the Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She enjoyed being with people and attended the American Legion Post on Shelbyville Road. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William T. Bogard, Sr.; three sons, William T. "Billy" Jr., Robert, and James Bogard; along with many brothers and sisters. Betty is survived by her son, Donald Bogard (Tracy); one sister, Esther Pekarik; along with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 - 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Children's Program at Taylorsville Church of Christ.