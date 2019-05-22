|
|
Elizabeth Montgomery
Louisville - Elizabeth Anne Montgomery, originally from Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at Knopp Nursing and Rehab Center on May 11, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Elizabeth was born on August 21, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Della Rae (Wade) (Fleig) Montgomery and Stephen E. Montgomery, Sr. She attended Holy Name School, Ellen C. Semple School, and du Pont Manual High School in Louisville where she was a member of the National Honor Society. During her early years, her mother taught her to sew, knit and crochet. With the additional skills she learned in high school, she was able to make some of her own clothes. After her June 1960 graduation from du Pont Manual High School, she became a flight attendant for United Airlines. During her training to become a flight attendant, she opted to take additional training in safety procedures and qualified as an Air Accident Investigator. That served her well because she was able to use those skills to prevent loss of life when there was an accident during a landing. United Airlines honored her for her quick and effective action.
After several more years with United, she sought to broaden her experience in the logistics field. She obtained employment as a civilian logistics specialist with the U.S. Army and worked at several military logistics centers in the United States. She also served overseas in Desert Storm and Kosovo. Her final overseas assignment was in Seoul, Korea. She received numerous commendations during each of her overseas assignments.
As a result of her travels with United Airlines and experiences while serving as a civilian employee of the U.S. Army, she became more interested in travel and photography. She also had an enduring focus on her cats, one of which she took with her to Korea.
Elizabeth retired after her tour in Seoul and moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where she had lived while assigned to Redstone Arsenal. After some health issues, she moved to Fredericksburg, Texas to be closer to family.
Elizabeth is survived by one sister, Mary Helen (Montgomery) Hensel; a brother, Stephen E. Montgomery, Jr.; several nieces, Cheryl (Hensel) Daddona (Joseph), Mary Margaret Hensel, Alexandria (Fleig) Wilson (Glenn), Alicia (Fleig) Breen; nephew, Albert E. Fleig III (Maura); nephew, Stephen V. Montgomery; niece, Karen (Montgomery) Jordan (Brian); nephews, Kevin P. Montgomery and Erwin J. Montgomery (Amy). She is also survived by numerous grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Stephen E. Montgomery, Sr. and Della Rae (Wade) (Fleig) Montgomery; a half-brother, Albert E. Fleig, Jr.; sister-in-law, Betty June (Walker) Fleig; brother-in-law, Sherald Hensel; and sister-in-law, Louise M. (Kraus) Montgomery.
The family is grateful to the staff of Knopp Assisted Living Center and Knopp Nursing and Rehab Center for the care she received at each facility and to the members of the Hill Country Memorial Hospice staff.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, with Father Jean Baptiste officiating.
Graveside services and entombment of her cremains will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Fredericksburg.
Those who so desire may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Hill Country Memorial Hospice, St. Mary's Church, or to the .
The family will greet friends from 9:15 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Wednesday morning at St. St. Mary's Church.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Schaetter Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019