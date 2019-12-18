Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Elizabeth "Betty Anne" Powers

Louisville - Elizabeth Ann "Betty Anne" (Thompson) Powers, 81, of Louisville passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home. She was born February 24, 1938 in Flaherty, KY to the late Robert Walter and Frances (Whalen) Thompson.

Betty Anne had retired as a register nurse where she worked at Sts Mary & Elizabeth, Baptist, Hardin Memorial Hospitals. She also owned a Merle Norman Studio & tanning salon and continued to manage their own real estate business.

Preceded in death by her husband, David Powers, four sisters, Wanda Martin, Dorothy Woodham, Deloris Yarmus & Margaret Mary Smith; two brothers, Melvin "Mickey" Thompson & Robert Thompson.

Survivors include her four children, Mark Powers, Lisa Burton, Stephanie Powers (Tina Menefee) & Bridgett Mattingly; a sister, Sandy Wilson; two brothers, Freddie Joe Thompson & Bernie Thompson; three grandchildren, Bob, Aaron & Brett.

A funeral mass will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday at Mount Carmel Catholic Church 5501 New Cut Rd with burial in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Vine Grove, KY. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Memorial gifts to or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
