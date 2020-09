Elizabeth R. BarteltNew Albany - Elizabeth R. Bartelt, 96, passed away September 2, 2020. She is survived by a son, Phillip; two grandchildren, John and Meg; four great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be on Sunday, Sept 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be 12 to 2 on Sunday, September 6, 2020 both at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road., New Albany, IN 47150. Expressions of sympathy are suggested gifts to the Music Fund c/o St. Mark's UCC, 222 E. Spring, New Albany, IN 47150