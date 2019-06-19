|
|
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Roberts
Louisville - Elizabeth R. "Betty" Roberts, 90, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.
She was born January 5, 1929 in Louisville one of nine children to Stephen Roberts and Amy Ice Roberts.
Betty was a 1947 graduate of Ursuline Academy. She worked for Brown & Williamson for over 30 years, and was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded by her siblings, Leo, Harry, Gerald "Red" and Thomas Roberts and Dorothy Hoard, Sister Mary Denise Roberts, OSU and Delores "DeDe" Jackey.
She is survived by her youngest brother, John C. "Jack" Roberts and his wife, Dodie; special niece and caregiver, Martha Fluhr and several nieces and nephews.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn Avenue, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019