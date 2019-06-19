Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
1520 Hepburn Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth R. "Betty" Roberts


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Roberts Obituary
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Roberts

Louisville - Elizabeth R. "Betty" Roberts, 90, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.

She was born January 5, 1929 in Louisville one of nine children to Stephen Roberts and Amy Ice Roberts.

Betty was a 1947 graduate of Ursuline Academy. She worked for Brown & Williamson for over 30 years, and was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded by her siblings, Leo, Harry, Gerald "Red" and Thomas Roberts and Dorothy Hoard, Sister Mary Denise Roberts, OSU and Delores "DeDe" Jackey.

She is survived by her youngest brother, John C. "Jack" Roberts and his wife, Dodie; special niece and caregiver, Martha Fluhr and several nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn Avenue, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now