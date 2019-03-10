|
Elizabeth R. "Bette" Wickham
Louisville - Elizabeth R. Wickham (Bette) age 92, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 in Louisville, KY surrounded by her family. She was born on Oct 17, 1926 in Glen Dale, WV to the late John and Mary Rusinko. She is preceded by her husband Allen Loy Wickham and her 10 brothers and sisters, John, Mary, Michael, Anne, Helen, George, Sue, Frank, Julia, and Eugene.
She is survived by her children Mark Allen Wickham, Michael Wickham, Matt Wickham, Melanie White, and 5 grandchildren, Michael Jason Wickham, Megan Wickham, Aleena Russell, April White, and Zack Wickham.
After a short career in nursing, where she was able to supply some of the first antibiotics to Pclonia, Czechoslovakia after WWII, she was a devoted housewife and mother. She was a notable 1983 gubernatorial candidate for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and enjoyed sewing and collecting dolls throughout her life.
Visitation and services will take place at Ratterman Funeral Home on Lexington Rd on Monday March 11 from 11-1, with burial following at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery alongside her husband.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019