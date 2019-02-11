Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Rose

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Rose Obituary
Elizabeth Rose

Louisville - Elizabeth Rose, 94 of Louisville, passed away on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

She was of the Baptist Faith and her memory will be cherished by her family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Bob Rose and her parents, Ed and Iva Morrison.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon Kulp (Louis), Sandra Wininger (Randy) and Susan Whaley (Jerry), 6 grandchildren, Mark Fleig (Lana), Todd Fleig, Jenni Burton (Greg), Missi Cowan (Chris), Brent Whaley (Meredith) and Betsy Smith (Earl), 11 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 12th, from 2PM to 8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 12PM, at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.