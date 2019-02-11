|
Elizabeth Rose
Louisville - Elizabeth Rose, 94 of Louisville, passed away on Friday, February 8th, 2019.
She was of the Baptist Faith and her memory will be cherished by her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Bob Rose and her parents, Ed and Iva Morrison.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon Kulp (Louis), Sandra Wininger (Randy) and Susan Whaley (Jerry), 6 grandchildren, Mark Fleig (Lana), Todd Fleig, Jenni Burton (Greg), Missi Cowan (Chris), Brent Whaley (Meredith) and Betsy Smith (Earl), 11 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 12th, from 2PM to 8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 12PM, at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019