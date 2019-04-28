Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Church
Cincinnati, KY
Elizabeth Rose "Betty" (White) Guresser

Elizabeth Rose "Betty" (White) Guresser Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Rose (White) Guresser

Cincinnati, OH - Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Gruesser (nee White), age 96, peacefully entered the loving embrace of Our Lord on April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Gruesser. Loving mother of Paul Jr. (Margo), Dennis (Pam), Daniel (Susan), Thomas (Cindy), John (Frances), Robert (Merle), Mary Ellen (Doug) Rausch, Carol (Todd) Durian, and Jane. Blessed grandmother of 30 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and counting. Her legacy is her love that lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 3, 10:00 AM at Our Lord Christ the King Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation in church from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Memorial information and online condolences at rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
