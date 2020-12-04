1/1
Elizabeth Seay

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Dannacher Seay, 87, passed away peacefully in the morning of December 2, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1933, in Owensboro, KY, daughter of the late William and Anna (Zoglmann) Dannacher.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Lt Col Robert Dannacher of Statesboro, GA, her long-time companion, Dr. John Sonne, and her beloved cat, Oreo. She is survived by her only son, Thomas (Cheryl), and her grandchildren, Lawrence and Mae.

Betty received her degree in Medical Technology in 1953 from Brescia University in Owensboro. She worked for 35 years as a Laboratory Technologist at Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1992. She lived and worked in Bardstown for more than 50 years and travelled the. world with John at her side.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY, for their gentle care, patience and support.

At her request, a funeral service will not be held. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Nelson County Humane Society, 2391 New Haven Road, Bardstown, KY 40004. www.milwardfuneral.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
