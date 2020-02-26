|
|
Elizabeth Stoess
Pewee Valley - Elizabeth Ann Ellis Stoess, 81, born September 24, 1938 in New York City, NY and passed away on February 25, 2020 in Pewee Valley, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Brown Ellis and Dorothy Jane McClelland Ellis. She leaves behind her devoted husband of over 59 years James Milton Stoess; daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth Stoess Kessinger (David); son, Edward Ritchie Stoess (Cara); grandchildren, Nathaniel Edward Stoess, Samuel Timothy Stoess, Matthew Wilson Stoess, Grace Renee Stoess; great grandchildren, Natalie Dae Nichols and Landon Matthew Stoess; brother, Reverend Stewart Edward Ellls (Grace), sister, Dorothy Dow Hendrickson (John) and brother, David Brown Ellis (Mary Jo).
Memorial contributions may be made to Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church 119 Central Ave., Pewee Valley, KY 40056
A Gathering of family and friends will Monday, 3-7pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. A celebration of life will be at Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church, Tuesday, 11 am. Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Friendship for the care and kindness they provided to Ann and Jim during her stay. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020