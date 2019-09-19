|
Elizabeth "Betty" Striegel
Louisville - Elizabeth "Betty" Striegel, 90, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Betty was born in Louisville and was a homemaker as she raised her daughter. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Martin "Pete" Striegel; parents, John, Sr. and Clara Sabel; brothers, John, Jr., Joe and Louie Sabel; and sister, Clara Ann Sabel, SCN.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Dr. Clara Ann Pallares (Dr. David); grandchildren, Lily Claire and Grace Angelica Pallares; sister, Barbara O'Bryan (Bob); special nephew, Jim Sabel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, September 22 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
The family would like to give a special thank you to those her cared for Betty in the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate to Hosparus Health, St. Bernard, and Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019