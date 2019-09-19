Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
7500 Tangelo Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Striegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Striegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Striegel Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Striegel

Louisville - Elizabeth "Betty" Striegel, 90, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Betty was born in Louisville and was a homemaker as she raised her daughter. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Martin "Pete" Striegel; parents, John, Sr. and Clara Sabel; brothers, John, Jr., Joe and Louie Sabel; and sister, Clara Ann Sabel, SCN.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Dr. Clara Ann Pallares (Dr. David); grandchildren, Lily Claire and Grace Angelica Pallares; sister, Barbara O'Bryan (Bob); special nephew, Jim Sabel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, September 22 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

The family would like to give a special thank you to those her cared for Betty in the past two years.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate to Hosparus Health, St. Bernard, and Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now