Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
10917 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Elizabeth G. Thompson, 83, died Wednesday May 15, 2019, at the Landmark Nursing Home.

Elizabeth was born on September 13, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky to John and Bertha Eiler.

Elizabeth was a former employee of Jefferson Woodworking Company.

Elizabeth is survived by her two children Donna Morton and Terrill Duff, three grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, sister Doris Lewis and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Jimmy and Margaret Lewis for their time, love and caring affection for "Bootsie".

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William Thompson and two grandsons Larry and Robert Evans.

Visitation will be 12 pm to 5 pm Sunday May 19, 2019 at the Owen Funeral Home at 5317 Dixie Hwy. A graveside service will be 1 pm Monday May 20, 2019 at Bethany Cemetery, 10917 Dixie Hwy in Louisville, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 18, 2019
