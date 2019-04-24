|
Elizabeth Timmel McDermott
Louisville - McDermott, Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Timmel, 83 of Louisville died peacefully on April 21, 2019.
Betty Jean was born in Louisville where she attended St Brigid Catholic School and Presentation Academy. She earned degrees from Spalding University and St Catherine College. She worked for the Record and the Archdiocese of Louisville for over forty years.
Betty Jean and her husband, Kenneth R. McDermott were members of St. Agnes Catholic Church. They enjoyed traveling the world together and long-time friendships from SENGA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, her parents Eugene and Elizabeth Timmel, her sister Dorothy T. Nunnelley, and her brother Eugene Timmel.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Nancy Nunnelley Perna (Mike), William Nunnelley, III (Susan), Thomas Nunnelley (Debbie), James Nunnelley, Ellen Timmel Schulte (Peter), Richard Timmel (Cindy), and many great nieces and nephews.
Her visitation will be held at 9:30 AM - 11 AM, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St Agnes Catholic Church (1920 Newburg Rd). The funeral service will be immediately following at 11 AM, in the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Highlands Ministry - Meals on Wheels program.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019