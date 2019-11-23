|
|
Elizabeth "LaVern" Voelker
Louisville - Elizabeth "LaVern" Voelker, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. LaVern was the Matriarch and a very good one, one hundred percent dedicated to her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Fred Voelker; son, Tommy Skaggs and sister, Dorothy Mitchell.
She is survived by her sons, Corky Skaggs (Gina) and Eddie Voelker (Kathy); daughters, Stacy Bibelhauser (Nick) and Missy Bearden (Matt); 19 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Her Celebration of Life will be private with family only as she wished.
Expressions of sympathy to Hosparus and Holy Cross High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019