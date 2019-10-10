|
Elizabeth Wareing Roe passed away peacefully in Shreveport, LA on December 13, 2018, surrounded by family. A short graveside service to bury the cremains of both Betty and Trevor will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Betty was a native of Cleveland, OH born on October 10, 1921. She lived most of her life in Louisville, KY where she attended Kentucky Home School. She met and married Trevor W. Roe in July of 1944.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Trevor W. Roe; her sister, Julia Clark; brother, Bill Wareing; and son, Pat Roe. She is survived by her children, Martha Roe Jackson (Melvin), Betsy Roe Moss (Sonny) and Dick Roe (Pam), and Jim Roe (Cindy). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She is loved and missed by all of her family and friends.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019