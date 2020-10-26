Elizabeth Weigel Boyd
Louisville - Elizabeth Weigel Boyd 94, died Oct. 24, 2020. She was born in Louisville November 2, 1925 and was the youngest of four daughters of Frederick August Weigel and his wife Maude Lee Van Arsdall. The family lost their home on 41st street in the 1937 flood. Elizabeth graduated from Shawnee High School in 1943 and began working at an early age. She also attended the University of Louisville.
Elizabeth worked at Girdler Catalysts for many years where she met her future husband, Paul B. Boyd Jr. The couple was married at Duncan Memorial Chapel on January 7, 1950. After which she worked as a Technical Librarian at United Catalysts Inc. and Catalyst & Chemicals Inc. both in Louisville. Elizabeth was preceded in death by two of her sisters, Emily Myatt of Virginia and Marilyn Alice "Betsey" Harroun of Missouri and by her husband of almost 50 years, Paul B. Boyd Jr. who passed away in 1999.
She is survived by her son Paul Bryant Boyd (wife Debra Kempf) of Palm City, Florida, daughter, Elizabeth Elaine Boyd of Louisville, sister Ora Lee Haehl of Texas and by several nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was past president of the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society, Louisville Nimble Thimbles, Lyndon PTA and Lyndon Women's Club. She was , for many years, an avid quiltmaker and an active member of both LNT and KHQS. She and her husband had also been members of the Beckham Bird Club.
Visitation 9-11 AM Friday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane followed by a Graveside Service 12:00 PM Friday at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Humane Society or bird or animal care charity of your choice
.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a mask and social distancing are required for visitation and service.