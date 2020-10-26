1/
Elizabeth Weigel Boyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Weigel Boyd

Louisville - Elizabeth Weigel Boyd 94, died Oct. 24, 2020. She was born in Louisville November 2, 1925 and was the youngest of four daughters of Frederick August Weigel and his wife Maude Lee Van Arsdall. The family lost their home on 41st street in the 1937 flood. Elizabeth graduated from Shawnee High School in 1943 and began working at an early age. She also attended the University of Louisville.

Elizabeth worked at Girdler Catalysts for many years where she met her future husband, Paul B. Boyd Jr. The couple was married at Duncan Memorial Chapel on January 7, 1950. After which she worked as a Technical Librarian at United Catalysts Inc. and Catalyst & Chemicals Inc. both in Louisville. Elizabeth was preceded in death by two of her sisters, Emily Myatt of Virginia and Marilyn Alice "Betsey" Harroun of Missouri and by her husband of almost 50 years, Paul B. Boyd Jr. who passed away in 1999.

She is survived by her son Paul Bryant Boyd (wife Debra Kempf) of Palm City, Florida, daughter, Elizabeth Elaine Boyd of Louisville, sister Ora Lee Haehl of Texas and by several nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was past president of the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society, Louisville Nimble Thimbles, Lyndon PTA and Lyndon Women's Club. She was , for many years, an avid quiltmaker and an active member of both LNT and KHQS. She and her husband had also been members of the Beckham Bird Club.

Visitation 9-11 AM Friday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane followed by a Graveside Service 12:00 PM Friday at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Humane Society or bird or animal care charity of your choice.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a mask and social distancing are required for visitation and service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved