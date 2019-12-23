|
|
Elizabeth Wise Robinson
Louisville - 92, passed away Saturday, December 21 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church, an avid dancer, a homemaker, and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
Preceding Elizabeth in death is her husband of 55 years, Joseph Edward Robinson.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph A. (Marcy) and Jeffrey L. (Kari); daughter, Becky J. Roth (Tom); grandchildren, Justin (Andrea), Brice (Katherine), Alyssa, Mary, Sam, Emily and Nicholas Robinson, Aaron Roth (Jennifer) and Courtney Hood (Randall) and Miranda Hartlage (Brian); and 7 great grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 6000 Preston Hwy., with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019