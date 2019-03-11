Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hikes Point Christian Church
2601 Hikes Lane
Louisville, KY
View Map
Ella Eicher


1929 - 2019
Ella Eicher Obituary
Ella Eicher

Louisville - Ella Elvira Albrightson Eicher, was born in McKenzie, North Dakota on April 25, 1929 to the late John Meltzer Ottessen Albrightson and Anna Dorthea Sather Albrightson. She was the youngest of 22 siblings, who loved music, singing solo's in the choir at her school. She was married to the late Frank W. Eicher for 66 years.

Preceding her in death along with her parents, husband, is a daughter Pamela Eicher Paulin and sister Mable (Mitzi) Parr.

Left to cherish her memory, daughter, Sheila Atkinson; sons, Gary Eicher and Tim Eicher; a son-in-law, Tom Paulin; 6 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; 10 great-granddaughters; 4 great-grandsons. Her life was spent as a homemaker, a waitress at Gold Star Chili for 15 years. A devoted woman of faith as a member of Hikes Point Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking full course meals and taking trips in the trailer. She was always making jokes and loved her family unconditionally. She was a strong Viking until her last breath. A life celebration will be held at Hikes Point Christian Church on Wed. March 13 at 11am. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven funeral home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.

Expressions of Sympathy can be made to Hikes Point Christian Church, 2601 Hikes Lane, Louisville, KY 40218
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
