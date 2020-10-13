Ella Jane Whitten Sisler
Lexington - 81, born on September 14, 1939 to Henry and Ida Whitten of Buena Vista (Cornwall), VA, passed to her heavenly home on October 9, 2020 in the care of Hospice at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lexington, KY and with the support of her remarkable children and grandchildren.
She graduated from Fairfield High School in Fairfield, VA. She is survived by and will always be remembered as the devoted wife of 60 years to the love of her life, Joseph F. Sisler, a 1960 graduate of Virginia Military Institute, who said the Lord could not have picked a better wife, mother and grandmother. Ella was a mother to and is survived by three sons, Kevin (Cindy) Sisler, Edwin Kent (Andrea) Sisler, Jeffrey (Tammy Lane) Sisler and one daughter, Darla (Jay) Rae; She was the loving "Nan" to 12 grandchildren; T.J. (Laura) Sisler, Sydney (Brandon) Doughty, Garrett (Jessica) Sisler, Natalie (Cole) Barnes, Pearl Sisler, Emma Lael Sisler, Shelby Sisler, Amber Sisler, Carly Sisler, T. Carter Rae, Griffin Davis Rae and Haley Whitten Rae and 3 great grandchildren, Maverick Doughty, Molly Mae Sisler and Eden Barnes. She is also survived by one sister, Rebecca Falls of Buchanan, VA and a special niece, Teresa Hartley of Buena Vista, VA. .
In addition to loving her family, she loved her yard, birds and flowers. She enjoyed beach and golf vacations with her daughter's family, watching UK Sports, professional golf and taking walks with her Keydet and their pets.
Ella Jane worked at Ashland Oil in Ashland, KY, for the State of Kentucky in Frankfort, KY, raised her family in Boyd County, KY and retired from retail @ Tuesday Morning in Lexington, KY.
A Celebration of Life will be held after their 60th Anniversary of love on November 6th at Clark Legacy Center at Brannon Crossing from 4 - 6pm. COVID-19 recommendations will be followed. A private inurnment will be held @ Lexington Cemetery on Saturday, November 7th.
In lieu of flowers, the family urges memorial contributions be made to Sjögren's Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd, Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191 (www.sjogrens.org
) or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 or American Cancer Society
, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 (www.cancer.org
). www.clarklegacycenter.com