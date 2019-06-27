Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Ella Jean Brock


1931 - 2019
Ella Jean Brock Obituary
Ella Jean Brock

Port Charlotte, FL - 6/26/31-6/22/19

Jean Brock, 87, passed away 22 June 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL. She was born Ella Jean Johnson on 26 June 1931 in Louisville, KY, and grew up in Highland Park. Jean was a wonderful Christian woman with an exceptional gift of unconditional love and encouragement, letting each one she met know how special they are. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, friends, those in need, and generations of Parkwood Baptist Sunday School students and for working to make Christmas, picnics, and other gatherings special. Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 63 years Jesse Mitchell Brock, parents Ernest and Grace (Hodges) Johnson, brother Ernest Harold Johnson, and daughter-in-law Sally (Lewis) Brock. Grieving the profound loss are her sons Michael Brock and Bradley (Barbara) Brock, niece Sherri (Steve) Yates, cousin niece Sherry Flener, and six grandchildren, Michael, Timothy, Katrina, Austin, Sierra, and Aaron.

Visitation is Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with funeral Saturday 10 a.m. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Entombment at Evergreen Mausoleum.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019
