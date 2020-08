Ella Lewis

Ella LewisLouisville - 66, passed away on August 3, 2020. She is survived by her children Latasha Lewis and Brittney Glover; companion, Carlis Glover; sisters, Mae Johnson, Alma Walker, and Mary Brown; brothers, Tommie Walker and Louis Walker; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Ave with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston St. www.ralfunerals.com