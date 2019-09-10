Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beechwood Baptist Church
201 Biltmore Rd
St Matthews, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae Ferguson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Mae Ferguson Obituary
Ella Mae Ferguson

Louisville - 89, passed away, September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 17, 1929 in Bunker Hill, TN to the late Elsie Lee and Mary Elizabeth Birdsong Gatlin. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Q. Ferguson; and son, Ron C. Ferguson.

Survivors include her daughters, Julie Coons (Bud) and Cindy Stauffer (Mike); siblings, Shirley Schultz, Bobby and Wayne Gatlin; daughter-in-law, Linda Witten; grandchildren, Ryan and Evan Naylor; and great grandchildren, Jack, Emma, Erlande, Erle, and Liam.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Beechwood Baptist Church, 201 Biltmore Rd, St Matthews, KY 40207. Visitation will be 4-8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Beechwood Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now