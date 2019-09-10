|
|
Ella Mae Ferguson
Louisville - 89, passed away, September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 17, 1929 in Bunker Hill, TN to the late Elsie Lee and Mary Elizabeth Birdsong Gatlin. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Q. Ferguson; and son, Ron C. Ferguson.
Survivors include her daughters, Julie Coons (Bud) and Cindy Stauffer (Mike); siblings, Shirley Schultz, Bobby and Wayne Gatlin; daughter-in-law, Linda Witten; grandchildren, Ryan and Evan Naylor; and great grandchildren, Jack, Emma, Erlande, Erle, and Liam.
Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Beechwood Baptist Church, 201 Biltmore Rd, St Matthews, KY 40207. Visitation will be 4-8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Beechwood Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019