Ella Marie "Whalen" GantLouisville - Born in Louisville, KY to Vincent and Lucy Whalen.She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Gant, Sr.; her son and daughter-in-law, William and Mary Ann Gant; two infant sons, two sisters and three brothers.She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (formerly St. Polycarp), a member of Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Office - Msgr. Newman Council #4665, St. Louis Bertrand Altar Society and Quilters Club of St. Polycarp and Bunco club for 30 years.She is survived by a son, James "Jimmy" Gant (Pat); eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren and five great-great-great-grandchildren; also foster daughter, Joyce Parker and children, several nieces and nephews and many, many friends and neighbors, and several other foster children whom she had cared for over the blessed years of her life.A special thank you to all who helped care for her over the past several years, including her niece, Judy Beck.Her funeral mass will be Friday at 11am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Rd., with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway.