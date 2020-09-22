1/1
Ella Marie "Whalen" Gant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Marie "Whalen" Gant

Louisville - Born in Louisville, KY to Vincent and Lucy Whalen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Gant, Sr.; her son and daughter-in-law, William and Mary Ann Gant; two infant sons, two sisters and three brothers.

She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (formerly St. Polycarp), a member of Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Office - Msgr. Newman Council #4665, St. Louis Bertrand Altar Society and Quilters Club of St. Polycarp and Bunco club for 30 years.

She is survived by a son, James "Jimmy" Gant (Pat); eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren and five great-great-great-grandchildren; also foster daughter, Joyce Parker and children, several nieces and nephews and many, many friends and neighbors, and several other foster children whom she had cared for over the blessed years of her life.

A special thank you to all who helped care for her over the past several years, including her niece, Judy Beck.

Her funeral mass will be Friday at 11am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Rd., with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
5029339000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved