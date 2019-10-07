Services
Ellen LaVern Miller

Ellen LaVern Miller Obituary
Ellen LaVern Miller

Louisville - Ellen LaVern (Harvin) Miller, 79, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Masonic Homes of Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughters, Lily (Miller) Winebrenner and Virginia (Harvin) Maynard; grandchildren, Mason Jackson, James David Wilson III, and Megan Winebrenner; and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00pm until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
