Ellen Pope Beam Joy
Louisville - Ellen Pope Beam Joy, 94, died peacefully in her sleep at her Crescent Hill home of 50 years, surrounded by her loving family on Valentine's Day. Ellen Pope was the daughter of Lola Sills Beam and Edwin Allen Beam of Bardstown, Kentucky. She received her family nickname "Popey" at an early age, as she was a direct descendent of Nathaniel Pope from Pope's Creek, Virginia, (a cousin of George Washington).
Ellen's life journey began in Louisville among her Beam cousins, where singing, dancing and playing bridge were encouraged at family get togethers. She attended Atherton High School, and upon graduation, was selected by the Defense Department for training in the Army Map Service, due to her artistic ability. She moved to Washington D.C. and created field maps for the armed forces in France and Germany during World War II. Ellen Pope thrived, studying studio art at George Washington University and singing with the Washington, D.C. Opera Chorus.
After WWII, her destiny led her to meet the love of her life, Stewart M. Joy, at McLean Gardens, Virginia. They married in 1950 at the Washington National Cathedral and began their life together. In 1959, the couple moved to Louisville when Stewart was called to serve St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Popey enjoyed singing in the choir and was especially fond of guest appearances by New York City MET opera star and Louisvillian Marilyn Mims.
Popey focused her energy on her children and grandchildren, making others feel welcome and comfortable in the Joy home. She enjoyed hosting parties, cooking her famous lasagna, and working on artistic projects. Her sweet nature and optimistic attitude allowed her to age gently with a positive outlook, chatting with neighbors on her front porch, painting plein air next to the Atlantic Ocean, or simply feeding the multitude of cardinal birds in her backyard.
Her grandchildren are convinced she embodied the Christian principle of loving others and she extended that love to all living creatures, especially animals, whom she lavished with attention. Even though she was in her nineties, she did not shy away from new opportunities--last October, she appeared in a health care commercial, now airing on cable television. Needless to say, her family and friends admired her joie de vivre and will miss her in ways not yet imagined.
Ellen Pope is predeceased by her husband, The Reverend Stewart M. Joy, and her sister and best friend, Beverly Beam Dugan. `Her family includes her son, James Stewart Joy (Catherine Frazier), her daughter, Suellen Joy Brill (Reverend Robert Brill), and six grandchildren: Christopher Stewart Joy, Alexander James Joy, Charles Frazier Joy (Leah Chandler), Caitlin Elizabeth Joy, Andrew Clark Brill, Abigail Joy Brill. The family dogs, Yorkshire Terrier (Jameson) and Maltese-Bichon (Barron) were also a constant source of amusement and love.
The family is extremely thankful for the kindness and compassion of Charity Cooper, Angela Cook, Janet Iler, her physician Dr. Albert Olash, The Reverend Whit Stodghill, Hosparus, and numerous thoughtful family and friends who visited and made the last act of her life so rich and joyous.
Memorial Service 11 am Friday, Feb 22, St. Mark's Episcopal Church with reception to follow. A private burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation 3-7 pm Thursday, Feb 21 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206 or the Louisville Zoo Foundation, 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, KY 40213.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019