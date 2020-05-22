Ellen R. Edelen
Edelen, Ellen R., 82, May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald E. Edelen (deceased). Dear mother of Mike, Jack (Melissa), Nancy (Lynn) Lohman and Julie (Eric) Levine. Loving grandmother of Nathan, Derek, Alexandra, Samantha, Shannon, Sarah, Scott, Lillie, Justin, Elena, Jacob and Joshua. Sister of John L BowlingAll visitation and services are family only due to COVID. Interment is at Glen Eden Memorial Park. Please share a memory of Ellen or condolences with her family at: www.harryjwill funeralhome.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
