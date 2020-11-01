Ellen RayburnLouisville - Ellen Rayburn , 78, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late George and Minnie Goetz.In addition to her parents, Ellen is preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Morgan, Helen Hobbs, Josephine Mann and Doris Lodenkemper.Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 63 years, Norman Rayburn; 3 children, Deborah (Larry) Grider, Teddie (Lisa) Rayburn and Terry (Steve) Maier; grandchildren, Brandon (Camille) Hall, Kyle (Heather) Maier, Emily (Wade) Maier-Roth and Aynslee Rayburn; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Barrett Hall and Bennett Roth.Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 and from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, at the funeral home with entombment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ellen's honor to New Cut Road Baptist Church.To leave a special message for the family, please visit